'Tamasha': Did You Know Colours Of Ranbir-Deepika's Clothes Were Symbolic Of Mind & Heart?

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali did not leave any stones unturned in making the 2015 romance drama Tamasha. From its powerful script to mesmerising songs, everything was well planned and had several hidden meanings. Imtiaz Ali even took care of the smallest detailing and very few people know that the colours of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's clothes in the song Agar Tum Saath Ho were actually symbolic of 'mind and heart' in a human body. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, a YouTube user dropped a comment on the song's video after noticing how Ranbir and Deepika's clothes were in tune with the colours of mind and heart. The user wrote, "Beautiful picturisation of a constant tussle between brain and heart!"

To this, director Imtiaz Ali was quick to point out that it's actually true!

He took to his Instagram handle and elaborated his thought behind deciding those outfits for Ved and Tara in Tamasha. "Hey we did think Tara should wear heart, while Ved be colourless.. so not so random overthink from you," wrote Imtiaz along with the snippet of the user's comment.

More about Agar Tum Saath Ho

When Tamasha was set to release, the expectations of Imtiaz Ali's fans were sky-high. However, the film received mixed reactions from netizens. Some claimed the film was boring while others believed it touched their souls and still remember the film for its beautiful storytelling. Yet, the song Agar Tum Saath Ho was a massive hit and still remains unbeatable on various charts. The melody was sung by Arijit Singh and veteran singer Alka Yagnik. The song itself narrated the story of troubled Deepika Padukone's Tara and Ranbir Kapoor's Ved.

The story of Tamasha goes like -- As Tara fell in love with a cheerful and carefree Ved in Corsica, she could not believe the same person back in Delhi was entirely different. At one point, when Ved proposed to Tara, she refuses to marry him. But, she realises she cannot let Ved go and goes to talk to him. "Pal bhar theher jao, dil ye sambhal jaaye," lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, were from Tara to Ved as she asked him to stay. AR Rahman did complete justice to this evergreen melody's music, which tops the playlists of music lovers to date.

More about Tamasha

The film also had Javed Sheikh, Piyush Mishra and Nikhil Bhagal in supporting roles. It currently has an IMDb rating of 7.3 on 10.

