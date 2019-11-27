Tamasha Quotes That You Could Read When You Are Feeling Low | 4 Years Of Tamasha

Tamasha team is celebrating its fourth anniversary today. The film that released in the year 2015. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Tamasha focuses on the concept of mental health. Tamasha was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film received mixed reviews but was widely appreciated for its songs, which were composed by A.R. Rahman. The dialogues and the acting were received well by fans as Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the couples that fans love to watch on-screen after their hit film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. However, the film managed to touch the lives of a few fans that connected with the film and could relate to it. Here are the top five quotes from the film that fans could relate to if they are feeling low.

Husn hajir hain. Mohabbat ki saja pane ko koi patthar se, Haa koi patthar se, Na mare mere dhin dhinchak dhinchka dhin dhin dhin.

Ek baar ek hero tha usne bahot mehnat padhai engineering ki aur phir usne naukri ki, aur phir voh yunhi naukri karte karte ek din marr gaya. Kya hua? Pasand nahi aaya ending. Koi baat nhi badal denge humari apni kahani hai.

Also read | Tamasha: Best Dialogues From Ranbir & Deepika Film As It Completes 4 Years

Andar se kuch aur hi hai hum, aur baahar se majboor

True love will not only take care of you but also your dreams

Also read | Deepika Padukone: Best Looks Of The Actor From The Film Tamasha

Darta hai? Darr lagta hai, apni kahani mujhse puchta hai, kayar tu kis se darta hai. Bata, bol apni kahani, kya hai tere dil ke andar?

Also read | Tamasha: Must Listen Ballad Songs From The Film To Be Added To Your Playlist

How Tamasha had fared

Tamasha was not only loved for its dialogues, actors, and scenes but it was widely appreciated for the soulful songs that touched the hearts of fans. Songs such as Agar Tum Sath Ho, Matargasthi, Safarnama, and Tu Koi Aur Hai are must-hear songs or songs that you could add to your playlist.

Also read | Tamasha: Best Scenes From The Film That Left The Fans In Awe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.