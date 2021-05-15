Tamilrockers Site Leak 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' Starring Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha

Piracy and leaks have been a major problem for the film industry. Many movies over the years have been leaked online before their official release. Recently, the romantic drama movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele was leaked online by Tamilrockers, a torrent website that promotes the illegal distribution of copyrighted material, including television shows, movies, music videos.

The Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan starer movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele premiered on Disney+ Hotsar on 9th May 2021. But the movie was available to download on the internet almost a week before the movie's official release. The movie was leaked by the site Tamilrockers prior to its release. The movie follows the story of a homosexual boy played by Anshuman Jha and a lesbian girl played Zareen Khan on a journey on self-discovery. The movie shows how society still considers homosexuality taboo. The movie shows the unique friendship of the two lead characters. Anshuman's character comes from a strict military household and hasn't told his family that he is gay. Meanwhile, he strikes a friendship with Zareen Khan's character and agrees to drive her to meet her lover.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is directed by Harish Vyas. The movie was bankrolled by First Ray Films and was released at various international film festivals like HBO South Asian International Film Festival, 2020 Rajasthan International Film Festival, Kashish 2020, Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival and the 2020 Rajasthan International Film Festival, among others. The movie has received several accolades at these film festivals including Best Film-Audience Choice, Jury Award Best Actor, Best Actress-Hindi Films and Best Director.

