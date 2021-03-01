'Tamiz Rakho': Arjun Kapoor Loses Temper At Paps, Shouts For Climbing Wall; Watch

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently paid a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet her second child. In a viral video from last night, as the two stars stepped out of the car, Arjun Kapoor was spotted losing his cool at a pap who tried to climb up a wall of the building to click pictures of the two stars as they visited Kareena’s house. Arjun fumed anger after sincerely requesting the man to not climb on the wall and click pictures.

Arjun Kapoor loses cool at papas

Arjun donned a black casual t-shirt with black jeans and white shoes and his ladylove Malaika looked gorgeous in a striped dress with a corset and ruffled straps. The video begins with the Ishqzaade actor scolding a pap who climbed a wall to capture him and Malaika. As soon as Arjun got down from his car, he was seen walking towards the cameraman while asking him to get down from the wall.

After being continuously requested by the security personnel to get down from the wall, Arjun intervened and requested the man as he said, “Thoda tamiz rakho. Vo request kar rahey hai apse, yeh galat hai. Ap neechey utro. Ap building ke wall par aisey mat cadha karo," (have some decency, how can you climb up on the wall of a building? They are requesting you to get down, this is wrong, please get down). Despite Arjun scolding and requesting the man, he continued to climb the wall. The actor scolded him again and said, “yeh dekho ap maan bhi nhi rahey ho." (see you are not listening now) Post which, the pap ran away and Arjun called him by saying, "bhaisaab idhar aao, laal shirt walley, kyu dar ke bhaag rahey ho." (where are you going? Please come here the man in the red shirt. Why are you running away?”

Celebmantra shares the video on Instagram and wrote, “Arjun Kapoor got angry on pap as one of them was trying to climb the walls just to capture #arjunkapoor and #mailkaarora together.” This is not the first time where Bollywood stars have been spotted shouting and scolding the paps. A few days back, Kapil Sharma was spotted coming out of the airport in a wheelchair. The incident also got ugly as the paparazzi gathered around to click him. While the actor-comedian lost his cool on the media persons, they alleged that he abused them and that his bodyguards pushed him. In a video, he was seen expressing his displeasure, ‘tum sab saare peeche hato’ (You all move aside) He was also heard pointing out their ‘misbehaviour’.

