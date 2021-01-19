'Tandav' Controversy: Karni Sena Demands, "Remove Web Series From OTT Platform"

Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week and is neck-deep in trouble with loud calls for its ban and an FIR against its makers in Lucknow. At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu God Mahadev in a theatre production.

In the latest development, Karni Sena has requested the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and take strong action against the makers of the web series. On Tuesday, Karni Sena held a press conference at the Press Club of India where Suraj Pal Ammu, the National President of Karni Sena opined that Amazon Prime should remove the series from its platform.

"The name Tandav is very good. But what if we do super Tandav? Then they will call us fringe, goons, and police will arrest us. We are demanding one thing from PM, that OTT platform should not be given opportunity to defame Hindu religion," said Ammu.

He further said that Dimple Kapadia and Saif Ali Khan should have not played such roles. "We can't tolerate such things. They have defamed our religion, culture, also politics," said Ammu. Bobby Parik, a Karni Sena member suggested that I&B Minister Prakash Javdekar should set up a board which will look after the content going on the OTT platform.

Badal Tanwar, Karni Sena's Delhi State Chief also echoed the same thoughts as Ammu. Kirti Rathore, Karni Sena's Women Cell Chief said that they condemn Bollywood's attitude against Hindu religion and demanded Saif Ali Khan to apologise. She also said that the Maharashtra government should take action against the makers of this web series.

Meanwhile, the makers of Amazon Prime Video series Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally after complaints that one of its episodes had hurt "Hindu sentiments."

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

