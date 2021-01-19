'Tandav' Row: Fresh FIR Filed In UP; BJP's Ram Kadam Resorts To A Day-long Hunger Strike

After Amazon Prime Show Tandav's Director, Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology for hurting Hindu sentiments, a fresh FIR has been registered against the show's Producer, Director and star cast in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar. This latest FIR names the web series Director Ali Abbas Zafar, Producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra Amazon Prime Head India Aparna Purohit, scriptwriter Gaurav Solanki and the star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover.

Fresh FIR filed against Tandav

Amid the backlash, the Director earlier had issued a statement saying that they are regretting what has been put in the web series and they will come out with a solution as soon as possible. According to sources, tight police security has been deployed in front of Amazon India office and Saif Ali Khan's residence.

As the row over Tandav web series gains more momentum, BJP's MLA Ram Kadam has said that he is going to resort to a day-long hunger strike near Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police Station as the show has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. As of now, only a complaint has been filed against the web series in Mumbai, but Ram Kadam demands that an FIR should be registered in Mumbai as well. He said, "action should be taken against the makers and actors of Tandav." Many BJP workers and other people have also gathered near Ghatkopar Police Station.

Tandav stokes controversy

The development came after the Information & Broadcasting Ministry summoned Amazon Prime’s head officials in the controversy on Sunday.

Among other legal trouble for the show included Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam registering a complaint with the Mumbai Police. This was after he sought a ban on the show till the objectionable portion was removed. He also held a protest against the show in Mumbai on Sunday.

He later tweeted his displeasure over the lack of apology from Amazon in the case even after 24 hours. Accusing the company of being proud of their ‘demeaning act’ of 'insulting' Hindu Gods, he sought that Hindus must stop buying products from their e-commerce website.

Tandav controversy

A section of netizens had objected to a scene where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub appeared to be playing a character based on Lord Shiva. His appearance and the host of a college theatre festival, where the scene was set, stating that he needed to do something to raise his popularity, because 'Ram ji's followers were increasing' was not taken too kindly by some. The audiences then chant the controversial 'Azaadi' slogans, popularised by Jawaharlal Nehru University alumni like Kanhaiya Kumar.

Tandav also stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah-Jane Dias, Shonali Nagrani, among others. The nine-episode series had been unveiled on Amazon Prime on January 15.

