'Tandav' Row: SC Adjourns Hearing On Amazon Prime Head's Anticipatory Bail Plea To March 4

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Amazon Prime's Commercial Head Aparna Purohit against the Allahabad High Court order denying her anticipatory bail in the ongoing probe against the web series 'Tandav'.

Purohit's appeal was slated for hearing on March 3 by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, but the matter has now been adjourned for Thursday.

A day before the SC hearing, Amazon Prime Video had issued an unconditional statement apologising for the objectionable scenes in the recently launched fictional series Tandav.

"This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention. We respect our viewers' diverse beliefs and apologise unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt by these scenes. Our teams follow company content evaluation processes, which we acknowledge need to be constantly updated to better serve our audiences," Amazon Prime said in a statement.

The streamer said it will continue to develop entertaining content with partners while "complying with the laws of India and respecting the diversity of culture and beliefs of our audiences". The cast and the crew of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed series apologised twice. Eventually, the team decided to cut the objectionable portions out.

Amazon Prime head denied bail over Tandav row

The Allahabad High Court on February 25 declined to give protection from arrest to Purohit by dismissing her anticipatory bail plea. The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed an FIR against the top Amazon Prime executive for the "derogatory depiction of Hindu deities and promoting religious enmity through the series."

Rejecting Purohit's bail plea in a case filed against her in Noida, the HC said, "The conduct of the applicant shows that she has scant respect for the law of the land and her conduct further disentitles her to any relief from this court."

Earlier on January 27, the Supreme Court had denied interim protection from arrest to actor Zeeshan Ayyub and makers of web series 'Tandav' and allowed them to approach High Courts for relief from arrest or quashing of FIRs.

'Tandav' actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Purohit, and the makers had approached the top court seeking protection from arrest based on the FIRs registered against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and telecasting objectionable content.

'Tandav', a political thriller was released on Amazon Prime in January this year. The nine-episode web-series featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Ayyub, has created an uproar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

