'Tango Charlie' Cast: Know More About The Characters Of The War Film

Tango Charlie was one of the most popular Hindi movies in the early 2000s. The movie had a long list of star cast members and highlighted the lives of two young men in the Indian Army. Their sacrifices, love lives, and mistakes are portrayed through the film in four parts.

The film was helmed by Mani Shankar and produced by Nitin Manmohan. The movie had received a good rating on IMDb with a score of 6 out of 10 stars. It received a rating of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. So who was a part of the cast of Tango Charlie?

The cast of Tango Charlie

Bobby Deol as BSF Soldier Sepoy Tarun Chauhan

Bobby Deol is Tango Charlie in the Tango Charlie cast members. His character's name is BSF Soldier Sepoy Tarun Chauhan. He joins the army to serve his country. He writes a diary to record all the events that happen when he serves as an Army officer. He admires his colleague BSF Soldier Hawaldar Mohammad Ali, who becomes his role model in his journey. Tarun Chauhan is nicknamed "Tango Charlie" which turns into his codename when he joins the Indian Army.

Tanishaa Mukerji as Lachchi Narayan

Tanishaa Mukerji plays Bobby Deol's love interest in the cast of Tango Charlie. She plays the bubbly and fun-loving character of Lachchi Narayan in the film. Tarun Chauhan and Lachchi Narayan are scheduled to get married to each other in an arranged marriage fixed by their parents. The two fall in love with each other when Tarun meets her in his hometown. She learns about Tarun's life through his diary and feels empathetic for him. The two eventually get married.

Nandana Sen as Shyamoli

Nandana Sen plays the role of Shyamoli in the Tango Charlie cast. She portrays the role of Shyamoli, the daughter of a Bengali landlord. Shyamoli is a special person in Mike Alpha's life. He recalls that on the mission to protect her, he used his heart instead of his brain for the first time. She eventually dies as the terrorists find her and kill her off.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of BSF Soldier Hawaldar Mohammad Ali or Mike Alpha in the Tango Charlie cast. He becomes a role model for Tarun Chauhan in the movie. Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty play cameo roles in the movie as Air Force officers who rescue Tango Charlie when he is found injured. Other important cast members include Alok Nath, Sanjay Mishra, Vivek Shauq, Tiku Talsania, Anjan Srivastav, Mukesh Tiwari, Rajendranath Zutshi, and many others.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TANGO CHARLIE

