Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Here's How Much The Highest Grossing Film Of 2020 Earned

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a 2020 Indian Hindi-language historical action film co-written and directed by Om Raut, consisting of an ensemble cast. The historical period drama film released in Hindi on January 10, 2020, and also hit screens in the Marathi language following popular demand. The plot of the Saif Ali Khan starrer revolves around Chhatrapati Shivaji's right-hand man, braveheart Subhedar Tanhaji Malusare, who pits his sharp acumen against the brawn of ruthless and hedonistic Mughal chieftain Udaybhan Singh Rathore to recapture Kondhana for the Maratha empire. Here is everything you need to know about the Tanhaji box office collection.

Tanhaji Box Office Collection

According to a report by Box Office India, Tanhaji was one of the highest-grossing films last year and accumulated a total of Rs 367 crores in its lifetime collections worldwide. The historic period drama film also ranks as the 21st all-time highest grosser at the worldwide box office. The film had a box-office collection of Rs 100 crores in just six days since its release and reportedly ended its domestic run at the box office with a total of over a massive Rs 275 crores.

The flick had crossed the prestigious Rs 250 crore mark in 24 days since it hit the silver screens. The Tanhaji budget is slated to be Rs 172 crores and on its opening day, it managed to earn Rs 15.10 crore at the domestic box office. The numbers increased over the first weekend with Rs 20.57 crores on Saturday and Rs 26.26 crores on Sunday because of positive word of mouth. As of 13 March 2020, with theatres closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film had accumulated Rs 329.81 crore in India and Rs 34.85 crore overseas, thus becoming the highest-earning movie of 2020.

More about the film

The announcement of the movie was made on July 20, 2017, with Om Raut making his directorial debut in Bollywood. The filming commenced on September 25, 2018, and was completed by May 2019. The shooting took place mostly across the Film City in Mumbai, and few scenes were shot in Pune, Maharashtra. The period drama film was also selected as one of the Best Foreign Films to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Image Credits: T-Series Official Youtube Channel