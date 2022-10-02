As Ajay Devgn-starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won big at the 68th National Award ceremony, director Om Raut shared a heartfelt note on his social media space. The award ceremony took place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, felicitated the films of 2020. The film bagged 3 national awards namely Best Popular Film, Best Costume Design (Nachiket Barve) and Best Actor (Ajay Devgn).

The 2020 film traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and stars Ajay Devgn as the eponymous lead, along with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Om Raut pens heartfelt note as Tanhaji wins National Award

Taking to his Instagram handle, Om Raut penned a long heartfelt note stating how humbled and blessed he is to receive such honour. "It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me," mentioned Raut. He further stated that he is grateful to the entire team of Tanhaji for this opportunity to let him tell the story of one of Maharashtra's greatest warrior."

Ajay Devgn, who was also felicitated with the Best Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, shared a short video in which he mentioned how he also won the Best Actor Award in 1998 for Zakhm and in 2002 for The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you." He went on to state, "Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu."

Apart from this, Tanhaji also won the Best Popular Film Award at the prestigious ceremony. Kajol, who essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife, headed to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Bringing home two national awards and looking good is difficult!"

Image: Twitter/@AjayDevgn