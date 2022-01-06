Bollywood stars are often surrounded by rumours about their love and marital life. The recent actor to find herself in the middle of the gossip was Tanishaa Mukerji. The actor’s recent picture on her Instagram stories with the toe ring has left her fans guessing about her marriage.

Mukerji, who is in Goa currently, posted a picture of her feet with toe rings, which left the internet users wondering if the actor had tied the knot secretly. Many comments mentioned that toe rings are an essential ornament that married women adorn. An “amused” Mukerji was not “aware” of all the conjectures spinning on the net.

Tanishaa Mukerji clears the air about her secret wedding

Soon after her post, her fans were quick to question her picture and ask whether she is married now. One of the users asked, “are you married ma’am?” Another user wrote that he mistakenly thought it is her mother Tanuja’s feet. A third user wrote, “You really look like your mom very ravishing, stay healthy and blessed always”

During her conversation with Hindustan Times about the same, the actor laughed and quipped that she liked wearing a toe ring. “I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?”, she said.

Further, she spilled beans about her marriage and revealed that she is not a secretive person and will let her fans know when she gets married. She said that her dream wedding keeps changing till she finds the dream man to get married to. She added that currently, she is not looking at tying the knot and if she plans it ahead, she will know her fans. At last, before ending the conversation, Tanishaa hinted that her marriage will be a fanfare event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanishaa made her Bollywood debut in 2003 and rose to fame through her role in the comedy-drama Neal 'n' Nikki. After being away from the big screen for several years, Tanishaa finally made her comeback in Bollywood with the latest spy thriller Code Name Abdul helmed by Eshwar Gunturu.

IMAGE: Instagram/tanishaamukerji