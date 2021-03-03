Tanishaa Mukherji Enjoys Scuba Diving & Yoga In Maldives, Shares Glimpses Of 'boat Life'

Tanishaa Mukerji has been sharing glimpses of her trip to the Maldives for about a week now. The latest in her line of posts saw her flaunt her flexibility while performing yoga out on the deck of her boat. Another post that she shared showed her going Scuba Diving with her companions and she also shared some beautiful clips of underwater life. She used the hashtags ‘#boatlife’ and ‘#diving trip’ on all of her videos and photos from her trip.

Also read: On Tanuja's Birthday, Here's A Look At Veteran Star's Pics With Daughters Kajol & Tanishaa

Tanishaa's Maldives trip

Also read: Kajol And Her Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Gives Some Major Sister Goals With These Pics

The post that goes with the caption “Mornings like these ... blessed 🙏!” sees the actor performing Yoga early in the morning just as dawn was about to break. The background of the video is a beautiful sunrise as the sky is just about turning bright while the sunlight brightens in the sky. Tanishaa wrote that she felt blessed to begin her day in this manner.

She is performing Yoga to the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra which is also a Hindu religious chant. The video just shows the silhouette of Tanishaa who seems to be wearing a thin sarong over her swimwear with her hair up in a bun. She starts off with some Yoga stretches and then goes into the main exercise in the video.

Also read: Kajol's Birthday: Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Unseen Throwback Pics To Extend Wishes

Another one of Tanishaa’s videos showed the actor preparing to go Scuba Diving and then the clip changes to show the underwater world. Tanishaa shared a glimpse of what her days on the boat looked like with the caption, “What a day! Boat life is the best! Blessed blessed blessed!”. In her video, she has written “A day of diving on our boat goes something like this”, “And ofcourse a ride to a private island”. The video first shows Tanishaa and her companions in their Scuba Diving attires getting ready to dive. Next is a shot of her doing underwater swimming among some eagle rays. Her clip ends with her on her way to a private island with her companions, showing off the bright sun and the blue waters of Maldives.

Also read: Kajol, Nysa Devgn, Tanuja And Tanishaa Mukerji Pose Happily In A 'pre-COVID Times' Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.