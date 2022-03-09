Tanu Weds Manu has been among the most popular romantic comedy franchises over the last decade. The films, apart from fetching Kangana Ranaut a National Award, success for R Madhavan and establishing director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma in the industry, was also a money-spinner at the box office.

The members of the TWM team are often asked about the third instalment of the franchise, but there has been no concrete development on that front.

Apart from the lead duo, the supporting cast too played a major role in the movie, led by Jimmy Sheirgill, and others like Deepak Dobriyal and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The characters in the film revolved around the characters Tanu, played by Kangana and Manu, essayed by Madhavan, but will another character from the supporting cast, be at the forefront of Tanu Weds Manu 3? Ayyub recently revealed that Himanshu Sharma told him about plans to focus on Tanu and his character in the project.

Tanu Weds Manu to focus on Kangana Ranaut & Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's characters?

Ayyub was a part of both the films in the franchise, but it was in the second instalment where he had a more prominent role. He enacted the part of Chintu aka advocate Arun Kumar Singh who develops a crush on Kangana's character Tanu and tries different ways to woo her amid her relationship with ex-husband Manu, played by Madhavan and ex-boyfriend Raja, played by Jimmy Sheirgill.

Ayyub, in an interview with BollywoodLife, shared that the writer of the movie, Himanshu Sharma was considering setting the plot of Tanu Weds Manu 3 around his and Kangana's characters. The Tandav star, however, added that Sharma has been making the statement for a long time, but in jest, and has not really started developing the script around this pairing. However, one wonders if the casting would indeed work out that way and Aanand L Rai-Himanshu Sharma, consider it for real.

Tanu Weds Manu franchise

Tanu Weds Manu had released in 2011 and the story of an NRI doctor falling in love with a firebrand Kanpur girl amid numerous twists and turns attained success. The second instalment revolved around the couple's separation and the entry of another woman, who's a lookalike of Tanu. Apart from National Award for Kangana, it also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Dialogues National Awards.

The movie minted over Rs 150 crore at the box office and was considered one of the highest grosser among films led by an actress.

