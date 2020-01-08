'Tanu Weds Manu' To 'Youngistan'; 3 Times Filmmakers Went To Lucknow To Shoot

Uttar Pradesh is not only a magnet for foodies, travellers and adventure junkies but also for Indian filmmakers. Known for its royal Mehmaan Nawaazi, the capital city of UP, Lucknow, welcomes visitors with its warm hospitality. UP has witnessed a host of Bollywood movies shot in prominent locations of Lucknow. From Bala to Daawat-E-Ishq, innumerable successful flicks made their way to the audience’s hearts, all thanks to the stupendous backdrop. Here are the best Bollywood movies shot in the City of Nawabs:

1. Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade is all about revenge, politics, romance and passion. Shot extensively in Lucknow, this movie featured Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor as Zoya and Param respectively. Popular song Jhallah Wallah starring Gauhar Khan was filmed at Ahmad Manzil in Chowk. Situated on Abdul Aziz Road in Chowk, this place boasts of its existence from the year 1922. Chowk, in the Old Lucknow region, is quite popular for its scrumptious and wallet-friendly delicacies, which attract numerous patrons throughout the year.

I still remember watching #Ishaqzaade for 1st time..I had cried so much!I hated Parma during the 1st half & then ofcourse I fell in love with him by the end of it!Parma Zoya define the strength of love to me💖💞

7 saal pehle pyaar hua tha @arjunk26

😘💕#7YearsOfIshaqzaade pic.twitter.com/CSiArUZfOF — Fatima Rizvi (@Fatima_R25) May 11, 2019

2. Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu swayed people with its desi Uttar Pradesh vibes. Shot predominantly in Lucknow, this romantic drama flick showcases a few stills from Safed Baradari from the City of Nawabs. Starring Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan and Jimmy Sheirgill in pivotal roles, Tanu Weds Manu featured the streets and lanes of Lucknow. A scene showed Jimmy’s character asking Manu to take Tanu to shop for her wedding. That was shot in Baradari’s main hall, which is situated in the Kaiserbagh area. This monument was built during the Nawabi era and has been preserved as one of the heritage sights in the city. Baradari is beautifully ornated with chandeliers and iconic interior pieces.

3. Youngistan

Youngistan featured several shots of The Ambedkar Memorial of Lucknow. This movie starred Jackky Bhagnani and Neha Sharma in the lead roles. Suno Na Sangmarmar, one of the hit songs, captured the lush greens of the place. Built by the former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati, this monument is dedicated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Situated in Gomti Nagar, boasts of its structure which is entirely made of sandstone.

