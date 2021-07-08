Tanuja Gets Emotional After Seeing Kajol's Video Message For Her On Reality Show

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja, who recently appeared as a guest one of the episodes of reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, became emotional after receiving a video message from her daughter Kajol. In one of the promo videos released by the creators of the show, the Jewel Thief actress can be seen watching a video message from her daughter, Kajol, and getting teary-eyed. With the sudden outburst of her emotions, Tanuja shared that ‘ it is difficult to convey's one's happiness.’

Actress Tanuja gets emotional after a video message

In the video, Kajol spoke about her mother and said, “Sabse badi gift meri maa ne jo mujhi di hai (The biggest gift that my mother has ever given to me) is upbringing," Kajol says in her message. Hearing this, Tanuja cried and wiped her tears with a handkerchief. She said that “sometimes, it is difficult to convey's one's happiness.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year spoke about the equation she shares with her mother. She said that she never had a rebellion as such with her mother. She termed her relationship with her mother ‘amazing’ and revealed that the only secret behind it was that her mother was just amazing. She shared that everything the iconic actress did in her life, explained everything to her daughters so that they could understand it.

Apart from getting emotional, Tanuja had a great time while watching amazing performances and grooving on some of her classic songs. In the clip, not only the contestants, but the veteran actress herself swayed gracefully on the stage to the beautiful song Raat Akeli Hai.

