Tanuja Reminisces On Her Bond With Late Actress And Sister Nutan;'Was Like A Mother To Me'

Being the youngest in the family comes with many perks and legendary actress Tanuja is no exception as she got the love and care of not one but two mothers. Opening up about her relationship with her sister, Nutan who was also one of the biggest actresses of her era, Tanuja revealed some never-heard-before details about their bond.

Tanuja on her bond with elder sister Nutan

According to the reports from Pinkvilla, Tum Jiyo Hazaron Saal actress Tanuja is all set to appear as a guest judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 upcoming episode. The dance reality show is all the rage in the current entertainment scene where dance prodigies get a platform to showcase their extraordinary dancing skills with their masters. In the upcoming episode, the contestants of the show will deliver performances as a tribute to the veteran actress Tanuja. The talented kids and their choreographers will impress the judges and the star guest by shaking a leg on the former's popular songs.

One of the contestants particularly stood out for the legendary actress, contestant Aneesh Tattikota and his super guru Akash Shetty who performed on Tanuja's Chala Jaata Hoon song. After receiving heaps of praises from the audience and judges for their energetic performance, Aneesh’s mother took to eh opportunity to ask the actress about her equation with her late sister and Bollywood's beloved actress Nutan.

Tanuja 'Nutan was like a mother to me'

Dishing about her doting relationship with the fans, the actress stated that Nutan was seven and a half years older than her and so the sisters never fought. She said that Nutan was like a mother to her as she was the youngest child of the family and also talked about how she was loved by everyone in her family. The actress also reminisced about the time her elder sister was directing her movie and made her eat twelve bananas in an attempt to teach her a lesson despite knowing how much she hated bananas.

Giving a little insight into their daily life during their younger days, Tanuja also revealed that they fought and argued also loved each other wholeheartedly like every other sibling. Mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha, she stated that their daughters would also fight but never let her intervene as they would solve their own problems. The special episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 featuring Tanuja will be aired this weekend.

IMAGE- NUTAN BAHL & AURAA FLUX'S INSTAGRAM

