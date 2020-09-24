Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tanuja's Throwback Photo Features Three Generations In One Frame

Veteran Bollywood actor Tanuja celebrated her 77th birthday yesterday on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. On this occasion, besides fans and followers, her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji also took to social media and shared wishes through their official handles. Meanwhile, an old photo showing three generations of the Samarth-Mukerji family has been trending on social media. It features the actor alongside her mother Shobhana Samarth and daughter Kajol while posing for the capture. Here is everything that you need to know about the unseen photo of Tanuja. Read on:

Tanuja's unseen photo with three generations in one frame

An unseen photo of Tanuja, her mother Shobhana Samarth, and daughter Kajol has been doing the rounds on the internet. A Bollywood fan page, Bollywoodirect, shared the rarely-seen picture through its official handle on the occasion of Tanuja’s 77th birthday celebration on September 23, 2020, Wednesday. It features the three generations while posing gracefully for the capture.

In the throwback picture, late actor Shobhana Samarth is standing in the middle of the mother-daughter duo. Kajol, who is on the right side, is hugging her grandmother. Meanwhile, Shobhana Samarth’s daughter Tanuja is posing gracefully with a smile on her face.

Tanuja has tied her hair in a tidy bun and has applied a Bindi along with the heavy makeup. She has donned a designer traditional to round off her look. On the other hand, Tanuja’s mother Shobhana Samarth is looking graceful in plain ethnic wear. She has sported ear studs and a bindi to match with the outfit. Meanwhile, Kajol is looking simple in a no-makeup look. The actor has donned a full-sleeved attire. Check out the unseen photo of Tanuja with Kajol and Shobhana Samarth.

Source: Bollywoodirect

Within a day of posting, the trio’s throwback picture garnered more than 1270 likes and around 11 comments on the photo-sharing platform. As the Instagram page urged fans to respond with their favourite movie of Tanuja on her birthday, they flooded the photo with the names of films. Many among them wrote Teen Bhuboner Paare, Sonar Pahar, Deya Neya, Jewel Thief, and Mere Jeevan Sathi, to name a few.

