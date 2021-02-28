Tanujj Garg Not Impressed By Dadasaheb Phalke Awardees? Says 'doled Out To Randoms'

Awards in Bollywood do not enjoy the best opinions, as numerous celebrities have questioned its credibility and some have stopped attending it too. The latest awards that received an unpleasant review was one in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke. The awards that made headlines recently did not convince producer Tanujj Garg.

READ: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: List Of Winners Who Bagged Trophies

Tanujj Garg on awards in name of Dadasaheb Phalke

Tanujj Garg took to Twitter and wrote that ‘randoms’ were being felicitated as 'many awards' in the name of Dadasaheb Phalke. were being doled out. The producer known for movies like Tumhari Sulu, Shootout at Wadala, Why Cheat India, Ragini MMS 2, among others wrote, ‘The poor man must be stirring in his grave.’

So many awards in the name of the late (and respected) Dadasaheb Phalke, being doled out to randoms. The poor man must be stirring in his grave. — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 27, 2021

Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Father of India Cinema' for pioneering films in India with Raja Harishchandra and other movies. The Government felicitates one notable artist from the industry for an honour in his memory every year, and the winner last year Amitabh Bachchan, or some of the previous recipients like Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, among others speak of the legacy of the award.

READ: Kay Kay Menon Gets Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival For Most Versatile Actor

Tanujj Garg seemed to hint at the recent set of awards that went by the name 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival'.

Among the winners at the event included late Sushant Singh Rajput, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Adnani Sami, Bobby Deol, Sushmita Sen, among others as well as some newer stars like Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Surbhi Chandna and others.

Garg could have meant at the awards not living up to the stature of the original Dadasaheb Phalke Award in terms of the body of work of the recipients.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tanujj is currently one of the producers on the movie Looap Lapeta. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles.

READ: Sushmita Sen Unveils Invitation Of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

READ: Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 South: See Which Actors Won This Prestigious Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.