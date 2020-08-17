Producer Tanujj Garg Shares Picture Of Vintage Car, Calls It 'priceless Sight'

Producer Tanujj Garg is quite an active user of social media. Amid the Coronavirus quarantine, he has been actively sharing his thoughts with his followers and often shares interesting sights for them to see. He took to his social media on August 16 to share a picture of a vintage car that his friend spotted in London. Take a look at the post.

Tanujj Garg shares picture of vintage Ambassador from London

My friend Jas spotted the good ol' Ambi (Ambassador) in #Hammersmith (#London). Priceless sight. â¤



Agree? pic.twitter.com/26AriCgiQd — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 16, 2020

Tanujj Garg shared the picture of an old Ambassador car that was all decked up with floral decorations on his Twitter. He revealed in his tweet that one of his friends spotted the car in London. Calling the Ambassador 'good ol' Ambi', he tagged the picture as a 'priceless sight'.

Nothing can be more therapeutic than pampering these gorgeous four-leggeds. â¤ pic.twitter.com/qlc1AgQ05L — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 16, 2020

Going by his social media updates, it is clear that the producer is enjoying some quality time with his family and pets amid the COVID-19 quarantine. He took to his social media on August 16 to share a picture of him pampering his dog. He stated in his caption that nothing is more therapeutic than pampering pets. As many agreed with him, many others asked him the secret behind dropped so much weight.

He later took to his social media on August 17 to share a 'sad sight' with his followers. He shared a picture of a series of British Airways planes parked in a straight line. He revealed that the planes worth several billion were just sitting there in storage in Chateauroux.

Tanujj Garg is best known for producing films like Lootera and Tumhari Sulu. He also played a cameo role in Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. He started his career as a producer with Ragini MMS in 2011 and went to be an associate producer for Shootout at Wadala. He also produced Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara and Why Cheat India.

As for his upcoming projects, he is set to produce Looop Lapeta next. The film is set for a 2021 release and stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Bhasin. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film is an official Indian adaptation of Tom Tykwer's 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

