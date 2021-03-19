Tanushree Dutta Calls Herself A 'carb Starved Monster' On Her 37th Birthday

The former Miss India and Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta celebrates her 37th birthday on March 19. She recently took to her social media handle to post a picture of her birthday cake while calling herself a 'carb-starved monster'.

Tanushree Dutta shares a picture of her birthday cake

Tanushree Dutta recently underwent a major physical transformation and according to Pinkvilla, she lost 18 kilos in 18 months with a lot of focus and dedication. The actor is now a little careful about what she eats as she is currently on a fitness journey to get back in shape and does not want to indulge in a lot of calories. Sharing a picture of her birthday cake, Tanushree wrote, "That's a whole lot of carb, sugar, fat and dairy but it's my happy budday and my favourite cake the red-velvet cheesecake from one of my favourite bakeries in town. P.S- if ur sending cake pls send low cal, gluten free and dairy free if possible. But for now, I'm devouring this with black coffee like a carb-starved monster."

As it is Tanushree Dutta's birthday today, the actor has been receiving a lot of wishes from her fans. As soon as the birthday cake picture was posted, fans of the actor flooded her comment section with happy birthday wishes and wished her luck for all her future endeavours. Take a look at the fan comments below:

A Sneak Peek into Tanushree Dutta's Instagram

Post her weight loss journey the actor has been posting a lot of pictures flaunting her fit body in athletic wear. In her recent post, she hinted to her fans that there is something brewing and she has some exciting announcements coming up. She asked her fans to be patient and wait for a 2.0 avatar of Tanushree.

Prior to that, the actor rocked the leather jacket look and received a lot of love from her fans. Tanushree looked chic in a black leather jacket with a white tank top underneath and light blue denim.

The actor recently did a photoshoot in a sari and has been treating her fans by uploading pictures from her photoshoot. Check out some of Tanushree Dutta's photos in a sari:

