Tanushree Dutta Comes Out In Support Of Influencer Hitesha Chandranee In Zomato Row

Former actor Tanushree Dutta, on Monday, took to her social media handle and commented on the on-going Zomato delivery boy row. Along with a selfie, she wrote a lengthy caption while stating nine points to present her perspective on the matter. In her brief caption, Tanushree extended her support to influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who alleged that a Zomato delivery boy assaulted her.

Tanushree Dutta on Zomato delivery boy controversy

As mentioned above, Tanushree Dutta stated nine points to support the influencer. Before pointing out her perspective, Dutta exclaimed, "So wait a f***ing minute and think what you dumbasses are saying!". "An educated urban 20 or 30 something woman orders food after a long days work. Ends up with a broken bleeding nose. And there is supposed to be another side to the story??", read the first point of her caption.

The Dhol actor further mentioned that 'men who assault women' always deny the truth. Adding more to it, she said that the assaulters cry, jump up and down, beg, plead, play the sympathy card to get away. The actor asserted that "no man in the history of the Indian justice system" has ever accepted their crime "even when they are in prison serving a life sentence".

In her third point, the 36-year-old actor dropped a direct question to the delivery guy and asked him that if the influencer verbally abused him first, why he didn't go to the police. She slammed "some blondes", who believe that Hitesha Chandranee did it for "publicity" while adding that if she is a liar why the food delivery service is paying for her medical expenses.

In the fifth, sixth and seventh points of the Horn Ok Please actor's caption, she called out PR while bashing "desi dud heroines". An excerpt of her caption read, "Our very bright fake feminist celebs will try to manipulate the justice system with their expert tippany". Tanushree also mentioned that she has unsubscribed the food delivery service. "Some of us know how media can be bought and sold to create perceptions. Not cool!", read the conclusion of her caption.

Zomato delivery boy row

A Bengaluru-based social media influencer Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding. In a four-minute-long video, she explained the entire episode from her perspective. Meanwhile, Kamaraj, the accused, told ANI, "She refused to pay after accepting the order as I was late for the delivery and asked it for free".