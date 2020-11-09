Tanushree Dutta Is 'Proud' Of Kangana Ranaut For ‘Fighting The Good Fight’

Tanushree Dutta's complaint against Nana Patekar in October 2018 had set off a nationwide '#MeToo' movement, during which several well-known personalities were called out for alleged sexual harassment. Two years later, Tanushree says that she is 'tired of fighting this corrupt system that defends bad people'.

In an exclusive conversation with an entertainment portal, Tanushree said that she feels proud when she watches Kangana Ranaut and others 'continue the dialogue' and 'fight the good fight and do social activism'.

Tanushree revealed that she trained herself for an IT job now because the salary was good. "They killed the artist in me, Bollywood was my life." Dutta also spoke about Nana Patekar returning to Bollywood and Tanushree called it a 'mockery to integrity ad honour'. 'I'm disgusted, hurt and disappointed beyond repair, she said.

When Kangana supported Tanushree in 2018

Kangana Ranaut who is known for speaking her mind reportedly said that she appreciates Tanushree's courage to speak about the alleged harassment that she faced and that it is Tanushree and the accused's (Nana Patekar's) fundamental right to speak about their experience of the same situation. According to reports, the Queen actress further went on to say that such a dialogue is very healthy and will bring about awareness. Kangana also said that it was unfortunate how most Indian men have been raised by their mothers lacking basic etiquettes like lifting the lid before peeing, as reported.

Further talking about the issue, Kangana reportedly said the Indian men need to be told the meaning of 'NO' which is in the interest of the society, to be told what their parents fail to tell them. As per reports, Kangana also said that it would be news to some of them but the kind of rape, harassment and teasing news reports that one hears about every other day, makes her wonder if some of these "Zombies" out there qualify to be human. Reportedly, Kangana feels that one needs to talk about it and share their stories to bring a sense of shame and fear in Indian men as they will know that a girl can take a stand for herself at any given point. According to Kangana, women's stories about the same have no expiry date, as reported.

