Tanushree Dutta Meets With Road Accident On Her Way To Temple; Escapes With 'few Stitches'

Actor Tanushree Dutta recently met with a road accident on her way to the Mahakal temple. Dutta took to her Instagram handle and gave a quick update to her fans stating that the accident took place after the vehicle she was travelling in had a brake failure. Sharing the pictures of her bruises, the 38-year-old actor mentioned that she escaped from the accident with just a few stitches.

Tanushree Dutta meets with a road accident

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tanushree Dutta dropped a series of pictures which saw her in a beautiful maroon coloured Anarkali dress. The 36 China Town actor was all smiles as she was able to visit the Mahakal temple after escaping a 'freak' road accident. Giving details about the road accident, she mentioned in her caption, "Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..A freak accident on my way to the temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!". The last picture on her post gave a glimpse of her leg on which several bruises were seen. Have a look:

In one of her posts shared by Dutta, she could be seen taking an exit from the temple, the Dhol actor was not able to walk properly. She captioned it, "Very first road accident of my whole life & it just made my resolve & faith stronger...very humbling experience too knowing that I'm perhaps not as invincible as I believe myself to be.."

Tanushree Dutta says, 'even in that dreadful moment when I...'

Opening up about her faith and accident, Tanushree took to her IG stories and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. She wrote, "My faith is not blind. It sees & feels & knows stuff. My faith is the rope I have whenever life feels like quicksand...It's a shield too in times like this.. Like In the moment of my crawl..even in that dreadful moment when I didn't know what is in future a still small voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine."

A part of her note read, "I prayed for no broken bones...so no broken bones...People on the 2nd floor heard the crash..but no broken bones..I choose to live by faith...whatever happens, happens for my best. It's OK.. I'm fine now..Tomorrow will be a better day."

She further wrote, "And I believe that nothing bad can ever happen on Sundays & Mondays...so if something happened it's probably good for me in some unfathomable way...Something great is about to manifest. Maybe I'm supposed to receive something awesome & God is just removing the bad stuff first...I'm excited for tomorrow...#enthucutlet".

Image: Instagram/@iamtanushreeduttaofficial