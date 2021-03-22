Tanushree Dutta Reveals Her "Monday Diet" She Has Been Observing Since 2019

Former actor and model Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 22, to reveal her diet as she fasts every Monday. She added her selfie in which she was seen in a pink Kurti, wearing glasses and she had let her hair down. After wishing her followers "Good Morning" and "Happy Monday" she revealed her fasting diet. She wrote she consumed only green tea, juices, and water till 6 pm every Monday. Her followers complimented her 'natural beauty' after her weight transformation with many calling her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous' in the comments.

The journey of Tanushree Dutta's transformation

Tanushree Dutta's photos on social media are proof that she has lost a good amount of weight and looks fitter than ever. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about her transformation and weight loss diet and workouts. She said that people thought her transformation was sudden, but there was nothing "sudden" about it since she had been working on weight loss since September 2019. She said she lost 18 kilos in 18 months due to a lot of focus and dedication. She revealed she decided to get fitter in 2019 after she visited a temple in Ujjain and fasted that day. She felt very good and started to fast every Monday. Her body started to feel lighter and so she decided to continue with it and also started to work out regularly. She said when she realized her weight was dropping, she got a fitness trainer to intensify the workouts.

Tanushree Dutta's weight loss diet and workouts

Talking about her weight loss diet in the same story, the 37-year-old actor revealed she changed her regular diet and dropped carbs, sugar, gluten from her diet. She said she stuck to soup, salad, and juice diet with one cheat day a week. She said with weight training, intermittent fasting, yoga, swimming, and dance classes and switching between all these she eventually lost weight. She revealed she weighed about 80 Kilograms back then and after shedding weight she now weighed about 62 Kilograms. She expressed what people were noticing in her was not just her weight loss but also a shift in her energy and vibe.

Promo Image Source: Tanushree Dutta's Instagram