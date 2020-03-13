Nana Patekar’s NGO Issues A Defamation Suit Against Actor Tanushree Dutta

In what can be called as a shocking development in the whole ‘Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta’ #MeToo fiasco, the Bombay High Court has detained Tanushree Dutta from stating allegations against Nana Patekar’s NGO titled Naam Foundation. Nana Patekar's NGO Naam Foundation slammed Tanushree Dutta with a Rs 25 crore defamation suit for addressing statements against it to a press conference. The NGO was also granted relief by Justice AK Menon as Tanushree Dutta was unable to be present at the court or be represented by an advocate at that point of time.

Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

The court also gave an order, granting relief to Nana Patekar's NGO's petition. The order read that Tanushree Dutta was prohibited from further damaging the reputation of Nana Patekar's foundation by further quoting the contents of the press conference. Tanushree Dutta went on to become the first Bollywood celebrity to accuse Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Please.

The MeToo movement which had already gained an international outrage, reached Bollywood too after Tanushree Dutta came out with her horrifying experience. She also called out choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Sami Siddiqui for along with Nana Patekar. However, reportedly in June last year, the police went on to close the case against all the accused in the case, labelling the complaint as 'false'.

Tanushree had earlier revealed the traumatic experience to Republic

Earlier, Tanushree Dutta had spoken to Republic about her traumatic experience on the sets of Horn Ok Please. The actor revealed that she felt 'uncomfortable' by Nana Patekar's behaviour on the sets of the film. Tanushree went on to say that Nana tried to grab her during her rehearsals even though he shouldn't have been there.

The Chocolate actor also added that she tried complaining about Nana's behaviour to the producer of the film but all her pleas went in vain. The actor also revealed that she tried to lodge a police complaint then against Nana but the latter's lawyer tried to shut her down. Tanushree Dutta went on to say that the horrifying incident isolated her from the industry and demotivated her from pursuing other projects.

