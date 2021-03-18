Tanushree Dutta's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Dhol' Actor?

Tanushree Dutta, the former model and actor who arguably spearheaded the Indian #MeToo movement, will be soon seen ringing in her 37th birthday. The actor has been a part of several films ever since her debut with Theeratha Vilayattu Pillai. In order to honour and celebrate her life and career thus far, a quiz based on Tanushree Dutta's movies, her personal life and various other pieces of information that is available about her has been curated. One can attempt Tanushree Dutta's quiz below and find out how well do they know the "Dhol" actor.

Tanushree Dutta's birthday quiz:

1) In which year did Tanushree Dutta's debut film make it to theatres?

a) 2001

b) 2009

c) 2007

d) 2005

2) What is Tanushree Dutta's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between $2-5 million

b) Between $5-10 million

c) No official data regarding Tanushree Dutta's fortune is available

d) Between $15-20 million

3) Which actor from the following list was a part of Tanushree Dutta's Bollywood debut movie?

a) Anil Kapoor

b) Emraan Hashmi

c) Suniel Shetty

d) All of the above

4) Which one from the following list of film only saw Tanushree Dutta as a part of a song?

a) Kaal

b) Aashiq Banaaya Aapne

c) 36 China Town

d) None of the above

5) Tanushree Dutta had a short-lived Bollywood career, post which she relocated to a different country. Which geographical location did she move to?

a) US

b) Canada

c) Dhaka

d) Alaska

6) Which one from the following list of famous personalities is Tanushree Dutta's sibling?

a) Divya Dutta

b) Hulasa Ram Dutta

c) Ishita Dutta

d) Lara Dutta

7) Which one from the following list of directors was Tanushree Dutta reportedly dating back when she had an active Bollywood career?

a) Ali Abbas Zafar

b) Aditya Datt

c) Tigmanshu Dhulia

d) None of the above

8) Prior to Dutta, an A-list female actor was considered to play the part which was eventually portrayed by Tanushree in what ended up being her Bollywood debut film. Who was that A-lister?

a) Lara Dutta

b) Kareena Kapoor Khan

c) Bipasha Basu

d) None of the above

9) Which year saw Tanushree Dutta as the crowned winner of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant?

a) 1999

b) 1998

c) 2003

d) None of the above

10) Which one from the following list of cities is Tanushree Dutta's place of birth?

a) Mumbai

b) Bangalore

c) Kolkata

d) Jamshedpur

11) Which former actor was Tanushree Dutta's co-star in Ramaa: The Saviour?

a) Sahil Khan

b) Irrfan Khan

c) Harman Baweja

d) Kumar Gaurav

12) What is Tanushree Dutta's Zodiac Sign?

a) Libra

b) Taurus, which she claims is a Zodiac Sign that is named after her

c) Pisces

d) Virgo

13) A year after her Miss India pageant win, Tanushree Dutta went on to represent India in Miss Universe, a contest which she also was crowned now of the winners of. Which famous personality did she beat in order to secure her crown back then?

a) Salma Hayek

b) Gal Gadot

c) Marilyn Monroe

d) None of the above

14) What was the name of Tanushree Dutta's character in Dhol?

a) Ritu Tripathi

b) Ananya Pandey

c) Tanushree

d) Nayanthara

15) How old was Tanushree Dutta at the time of her Bollywood debut?

a) 21

b) 19

c) 27

d) 17

Answers: 1-d, 2-a, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-c, 7-b, 8-c, 9-c, 10-d, 11-a, 12-c, 13-b, 14-a, 15-a