Tanushree Dutta's Physical Transformation Leaves Netizens Gushing

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who has stunned netizens with her major transformation, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, to share another post as she flaunted her weight loss transformation. This post is truly unmissable and fans have been flooding the comment section with heaps of praise and likes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tanushree Dutta showed off her physical transformation which is sure to leave fans speechless. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning a black sports bra along with a sheer blue coloured embroidered shrug. She opted for a back hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, red lips and blush pink highlighter. The actor also did not add any notes in the caption section. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Tanushree Dutta shared the post online, fans dropped comments. Some of the users lauded the actor for her transformation, while some were all gaga over the pic. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful so beautiful”, while the other one wrote, “love this picture! Seriously, hats off to you”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Check out a few more comments below.

Tanushree Dutta's transformation and return to movies

Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram to announce her intention to return to the film industry in November 2020, after a decade away. The actor, who began her career in the entertainment industry after winning Miss India Universe in 2003 and has appeared in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Bhagam Bhag, and Dhol, is credited with spearheading the "#MeToo" movement in India. Tanushree also revealed that she lost over 15 kgs in 2020.

She also said that the pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so she is unable to make a concrete announcement. She revealed that she shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that she is back to work. She added, “I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting". Take a look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.