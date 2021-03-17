Tanushree Dutta's Transformation To Elliot Page's TIME Cover: Catch Up On Today's News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Tanushree Dutta's transformation to Ileana D'Cruz sharing The Big Bull poster, many events made headlines on March 17, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Tanushree Dutta's transformation

Tanushree took to her Instagram to share yet another of the jaw-dropping pictures. The actor has stunned her fans with her drastic weight loss transformation. In the picture, she is seen wearing a black sports bra and a sheer blue jacket and is all smiles for the camera. She recently revealed that she is planning to return to movies after a decade-long hiatus.

Ileana D'Cruz shares The Big Bull poster

Ileana took to her Instagram to reveal the motion poster of her upcoming movie The Big Bull. In the poster, Abhishek Bachchan is posing for the camera with his hands in his pockets. He is also heard saying that if one wants to be big then they have to take big risks in life. He further says that taking small risks is a meagre attempt at being rich. The film is based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the stock market scam he executed.

Aadar Jain's debut movie Hello Charlie trailer released

Aadar Jain's debut movie Hello Charlie is set to release on March 17, 2021. The trailer of the same was shared by the Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video. The trailer sees Aadar Jain's character taking a road trip with a chimpanzee. In the caption, they wrote, "lock up your bananas and your hearts, they're on their way to steal 'em both".

Elliot Page's TIME magazine cover

Elliot Page became the first transgender man to feature on the cover of TIME magazine. In the interview, he has said that he always felt like a boy. He has also revealed that he did not recognise himself for a long time and could not manage to even look at his photo.

Kriti Sanon to star in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake

Kriti Sanon is in talks to star alongside Kartik Aryan in the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. The Telugu film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Image courtesy- @iamtanushreeduttaofficial and @elliotpage Instagram