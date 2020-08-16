Frame-by-Frame: 'Mystery Woman' At Sushant's Building On June 14; Suspicions On Black Bag

As the plot thickens around the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Republic TV accessed explosive material from June 14 which has brought to light the presence of a 'mystery girl' entering the building premises the day the late actor was allegedly found hanging in his flat.

In a set of 4 tapes and 2 pictures accessed by Republic TV, the presence of another man - allegedly Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's staff member- in black carrying a black bag in and out of the house has also surfaced. Interactions of the man in black and the mystery girl in presence of the Mumbai police and the sudden disappearance of the bag have also hinted towards the possible tampering of evidence from the day of the incident, or at the very least, the presence of persons that need to be investigated.

Sequence of events:

Man with black bag:

In the first video, a man dressed in black, holding a black bag, can be seen standing in what appears to be the vicinity of Sushant's body in the room where the Mumbai police is present, in the immediate aftermath of Sushant's death.

Man with black bag slips past cops

Moments later, when Sushant's body was being rolled out on a stretcher, the man with the black bag is recorded leaving the premises in the presence of the Mumbai police, in what can already be judged as tampering of evidence from the house where the actor's body was recovered just minutes ago.

Man returns, black bag missing

Shortly after that the man returns but the black bag is not in sight, implying that he either hid it or perhaps handed it to someone else. He then helps authorities wheel out Sushant's body on a stretcher.

Mystery girl enters the building

While the investigation should have been on and no one was to enter the scene, a woman in a blue striped t-shirt and beige shorts was seen being allowed entry.

Mystery girl interacts with man in black

The images of the girl being allowed inside the premises indicate that she was known to the flatmates. She then interacts with the man in the black t-shirt. Shortly after this, she enters the premises in the presence of the Mumbai Police.

Man in black runs after talking to mystery girl

Minutes after, the man clad in black can be seen making a dash in the presence of the Mumbai police mid investigation raising suspicions on why those present in the house at the time when Sushant allegedly committed suicide were being allowed to move in and out with bags mid-investigation.

Watch the full sequence in the video above.

