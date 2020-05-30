Tapsee Pannu mourns grandmother's death with heartfelt post, says she 'will stay forever'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Prnalannu's paternal grandmother breathed her last on May 30. The actress shared the sad news with her fans and friends on social media along with a picture of her grandmother’s portrait in the gurudwara while mourning the great loss. In the picture, shared on herInstagram page, the portrait of her grandmother is placed along with garlands in the gurudwara.

Tappsee Pannu's paternal grandmother is no more

The actress while sharing the picture, captioned the post by writing that her grandmother was the last of that generation in the family and has left to heavenly abode with a void that will stay forever with her family. Other details of her grandmother's passing away are yet to be made public by the family.

Soon after posting the picture, fans from the industry began to offer prayers to the family and also gave the actor strength. Many of them also commented on heart emojis on the post. Her Thappad co-ctor Pavail Gulati was the first one to offer condolence with a heart-shaped emoticon. Apart from the stars, several fans of the star mourned the loss of the actor’s grandmother. One of the users offered his condolence to the family. Another user gave in strength to the actress at this hour and also paid tribute to her grandmother. A third user asked Taapsee to remain strong at this hour for her family.

