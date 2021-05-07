Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Review Netflix's Documentary 'Seaspiracy'; Urge Fans To Watch It

On May 7, 2021, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain took to their official Instagram handles and dropped Netflix's controversial documentary, Seaspiracy's poster. Sharing the poster on their IG story, the actors also penned a review. Tara urged her fans to watch the documentary and 'learn more about how to protect and respect our oceans'. She admitted that she 'was not aware of many basic facts and it has shaken her to her core to learn all the wrongdoings'. Aadar called it an 'eyeopener'.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain pen Seaspiracy review

After watching Netflix's original documentary, the actor penned a long review. She wrote, "Please. Please watch @Seaspiracy on Netflix and learn more about how to protect and respect our oceans and the lives of those that protect us". She continued, "I wasn't aware of many basic facts and it has shaken me to my core to learn all of the wrongdoing we have been responsible for. For decades". Tara concluded her note, "Each one of us can be the change we owe to our ecosystem. I truly believe it's still not too late".

On the same day, Tara Sutaria's beau Aadar Jain also shared his review after watching the documentary. He wrote, "An eye opener. Shocker and definitely one of the best docs I've seen this year". "Please watch it to understand the change we can make to impact the ecosystem positively and in turn our lives too", he concluded.

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on their social media handles. One can get glimpses of their PDA on Tara Sutaria's Instagram and Aadar Jain's Insta handle. However, the couple has not talked about their relationship, until very recently. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aadar had talked about Tara. He had called her 'someone who is very, very special to him'. He said that they 'give each other a lot of happiness' and 'hang out a lot and people show them a lot of love'.

Tara had made her relationship official in an Insta post in the month of August 2020. The actor had dropped a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and penned a sweet caption. She wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain".

