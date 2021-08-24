Tara Sutaria & Ahan Shetty Starrer 'Tadap' To Get A Theatrical Release On THIS Date

Actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut movie with Tara Sutaria, titled Tadap has got a new release date. As announced by the makers on Tuesday on social media, Tadap - An Incredible Love Story, will hit the silver screen on December 3 this year. Milan Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. The movie is being jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.

Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty starrer to release on December 3

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, took to their social media handles announcing that the audience can 'Witness this magic on the big screen' in December. Ahan, too, shared the news on his Instagram account. "Witness the magic on the big screen," he wrote.

Ahan Shetty had wrapped up shoot for his debut venture on March 10 this year. He had then shared a post in which the director Milan Luthria and the actor can be seen fist-bumping. Along with the photograph, Ahan wrote, "It’s a wrap on my first film!! Going to hold on to these memories forever. Thank you to the whole team of TADAP and everyone who pushed me in ways I didn’t know I could (sic)."

Ahan Shetty's debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the family's legacy as his father, Bollywood superstar Suneil Shetty too was launched by the producer.

More about the romantic action drama

Starring in the lead role with Ahan, is the lovely Tara Sutaria, who entered the industry two years ago with Student of the Year 2 and in no time carved a mark for herself among her contemporaries. Tadap is touted to be a romantic action drama, which is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was helmed by Ajay Bhupathi. The original movie saw actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in lead roles. The remake is being directed by Milan Luthria.

The movie's shoot began in August 2019 in Mumbai's Central Plaza theatre. Major portions of the film have been shot in Mumbai and Mussoorie. In the love saga, Ahan's character will be seen running a movie theatre. Apart from the leading duo, the movie will also star Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles. Tadap is written by Rajat Arora and the soulful music in the film is by Pritam.

IMAGE: AHAN. SHETTY/ INSTAGRAM