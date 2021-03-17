Tara Sutaria Breaks Silence On COVID-19 Rumours: 'I Am COVID Negative & Healthy!'

With the spike of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a lot of prolific Bollywood celebrities recently announced testing positive for COVID-19. After Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria was also reported to have tested positive for the novel virus. Although Tara hadn't confirmed the same herself, the 25-year-old recently shared her health update with fans and revealed being COVID-19 negative.

Tara Sutaria health update: "I am COVID negative and healthy"

Slowly after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, the production of several Bollywood films was kicked off in full swing. However, as Maharashtra witnessed a rapid increase in the number of Coronavirus cases lately, the Hindi film industry was also soon to succumb to the new COVID-19 strain in the state. Multiple Bollywood celebrities recently revealed testing positive for the COVID-19, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

A couple of days ago, several online portals reported that actor Tara Sutaria has also fallen prey to Coronavirus and has tested COVID-19 positive. Soon after commencing the shoot of Ek Villian 2 and announcing yet another upcoming film with debutant Ahan Shetty, Tara reportedly tested COVID-19 positive. After reports about the same started doing the rounds online, ardent fans of the actor awaited the Marjaavan star's response to it while she decided to not speak about it on her social media handles. Now, earlier this morning, i.e. March 17, 2021, she finally broke her silence about the rumours and announced being COVID-19 negative by thanking fans for their "love" and "concern".

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria had announced commencing the shoot of the 2014 film Ek Villian's sequel, Ek Villian Returns, on March 1. A day later, she took to her Instagram handle to unveil two intense posters of her upcoming film with Suneil Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, titled Tadap. Along with releasing her and Ahan's first look posters from the Milan Luthria directorial, Tara also revealed the release date of Tadap. The Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film will hit the big screen on September 24, 2021.

