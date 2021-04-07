Tara Sutaria Dances With Her 'favourite Guy' From 'Hello Charlie' And It's Not Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram feed on April 7, 2021, and shared a video of herself with her favourite character from the upcoming movie Hello Charlie. The actor and her favourite character look adorable as they dance to the song One Two One Two Dance from the movie. Scroll down and take a look at the video and find out who the favourite character is.

Tara Sutaria dances with her favourite guy from Hello Charlie

Sharing the video, Tara mentioned that her favourite guy from the movie is not her boyfriend Aadar Jain, but it is Toto, the gorilla. The two are seen dancing in the video, and while Sutaria is leading the way, initially, it is Toto who guides her on how to do the hook- step. At the end of the video, Tara is seen giving Toto a peck on his cheek which makes him shy and he rushes out of the screen.

Alongside the video, Tara wrote, “Danced with my fav guy from #HelloCharlie... Or is he? @aadarjain Whoops! #HelloCharlieOnPrime releases April 9! #TotoMainMain”. The post has received more than 567k views with close to 140k likes, so far. Comments under the post are full of love for Tara and Toto, while Aadar Jain himself replied and wrote, “Control Totoooo” followed by a series of emojis. Take a look at the comments under the post here.

More about Hello Charlie

Written and directed by Pankaj Saraswat, who was last seen acting in the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Hello Charlie is all set to arrive on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021. The cast of the movie includes Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain and Shhloka Pandit in pivotal roles, along with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav playing supporting roles. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Entertainment. The comedy film features Jackie Shroff playing a fraudster named MD Makwana, who disguises himself as a gorilla named Toto. While, Aadar Jain plays the role of Charlie, who is a young man appointed to escort Toto to the circus.

