Tara Sutaria Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'shoot Days' With Makeup Artist, Posts Video

On June 29, Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her shooting days. The actor reposted her makeup artist's story where the actor was seen rolling up in her bed and having a goofy time with her makeup artist. The duo is seen laughing and having a gala time in their hotel room. Tara Sutaria reshared the video writing, "Shooting days begin by jumping into my burrow like a baby bunny".

Tara Sutaria's Instagram story

Here's how Tara Sutaria deals with mid-week blues

As Tara Sutaria was confined in her house due to COVID-19 second-wave outbreak, the actor had nothing much to do as the shooting of her upcoming projects was halted. The actor kept herself busy with multiple photoshoots. Tara took to her Instagram Stories on June 16 updating her fans about not being able to deal with midweeks. In the video shared by her, she could be seen lounging on her couch at home in a lazy comfy outfit as she evidently seemed to be bored with nothingness. Posting the boomerang on Instagram, Tara wrote, "Mid week. Can't deal...", followed by a couple of emojis.

Tara Sutaria in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2021

Tara Sutaria posted a picture of hers on June 14 from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot. In the picture, Tara was seen posing standing in front of a grey background. The actor wore a white t-shirt and added a pop of colour with tan coloured boots. She posted the picture with the caption, "Here it is!!! My debut shot for the #dabbooratnanicalendar2021". Fans in huge numbers flooded the comments section with all things nice. Tara Sutaria has made an appearance in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar for the first time in 2021.

Tara Sutaria's movies & upcoming projects

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2. She was featured alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She has a number of films in her kitty. Tara will be next seen in the romantic action drama film, Tadap. She will share screen space with Ahan Shetty. The film is scheduled to release on September 24, 2021.

The actor will also reunite with Tiger Shroff, for Heropanti 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 3, 2021. Tara will also be seen in the sequel, Ek Villain Returns, along with actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

IMAGE: TARA SUTARIA'S INSTAGRAM

