Tara Sutaria Gives Fans Peak Into Her Parents' Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Indian actress, Tara Sutaria, recently took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her family. Tara posted an Instagram story last night, about her parents 30th wedding anniversary which was on May 28. The actress shared a picture of the candlelit dining table in her house for the celebrations. She also wrote about how the night was spent was with lots of "laughter" and "love".

Tara Sutaria is a family person and often posts pictures with her family members, or of them. The actress is very tight-knit with the rest of the family and even has a twin sister whom she adores. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram story below.

On May 25, Tara Sutaria took a trip down memory lane and recreated a monochrome photo of her maternal grandmother. In the photos, the two look extremely unlike with Tara looking like the spitting image of her grandmother. In the photo collage consisting of both her and her grandmother's photos, both of them seem to have covered their head with a dupatta.

The two look very similar, with fans even commenting on the post about how Tara gets her beauty and grace from her dear grandmother. Tara shared the post with the caption, "Nani and I" with a heart emoji. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram post below.

For the occasion of Mother's Day, Tara shared another post featuring her grandmother. She also featured her own mother, Tina Sutaria, in the post. Tara wrote a sweet caption thanking both her mother and grandmother for raising her right.

She wrote, "Nani and mum, thank you for being my best friends and favourite women.. For showing us what equality is really about, for always initiating conversations very few kids can have with their families, for being the funniest, warmest, most chic and generous people I have ever known. Happy Mother’s Day". Take a look at the post below.

Tara Sutaria also recently shared a story on her Instagram handle featuring her maternal grandfather. The actress shared a throwback image of her grandfather holding her in his arms, from when she was a baby. Tara also wrote a heartfelt note for her grandfather on the image about how he was a "dapper gentleman". Take a look below.

