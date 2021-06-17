Tara Sutaria Gives Fans Sneak-peek Of Her Day, Reveals She 'can't Deal With Midweek Blues'

After making headlines with her photo from her debut on ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021, actor Tara Sutaria has now given fans a sneak-peek into her "mid-week" blues. On Wednesday, the Student of the Year 2 star took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she "can't deal" with midweeks. Tara's latest post on Instagram came a few days after she got trolled on social media upon being spotted outside her Pali Hill residence by the paparazzi in a revealing polka dot co-ord set with a plunging neckline and short skirt.

Here's how Tara Sutaria deals with midweek

Although Tara Sutaria has a couple of Bollywood films in the pipeline, the 25-year-old currently has nothing much to do currently because the shooting of her upcoming projects remains halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 scare. Although the lockdown 2021 restrictions have been eased by the Maharashtra state government, a lot of Bollywood filmmakers have been sceptical about resuming or kick-starting the shooting of their films, which include Tara Sutaria's movies Ek Villian 2, Tadap and Heropanti 2. However, the two-film-old actor has been keeping herself busy with multiple photoshoots lately and her Instagram handle is proof.

As Tara has a knack for keeping fans updated with her whereabouts quite often on social media, the Marjaavan actor took to her Instagram Stories yesterday, i.e. June 16, to express not being able to deal with midweeks. In the video shared by her, she could be seen lounging on her couch at home in a casual outfit as she evidently seemed to be bored with nothingness. Posting the boomerang on Instagram, Tara wrote, "Mid week. Can't deal...", followed by a couple of emojis.

Check out Tara Sutaria's Instagram Story below:

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria's photos from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot have been doing the rounds on the internet and also went on to win her fans' hearts. For the photoshoot, she opted for an oversized white shirt over thigh-high ochre-yellow boots, complemented with a no-makeup and no-accessories look and a blow-dried mid-parted hairdo. For the unversed, this year's shoot of Tara with Dabboo Ratnani marked her debut on the renowned photographer's annual calendar.

Take a look:

