Tara Sutaria Makes Her Debut In Dabboo Ratnani Calendar; Looks Stunning In A White Shirt

The Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoots have been one of the most popular photoshoots for Bollywood celebrities. The newest entrant to the popular celebrity calendar shoot is actor Tara Sutaria who made her film debut with Student of the Year 2. Take a look at the photo as the actor stuns in a casual outfit for the shoot.

Tara Sutaria's debut in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle to share a photo from her recent shoot with Dabboo Ratnani. The actor, who was last seen in Marjaavaan, looks stunning in a simple white button-down shirt and knee-length boots. The knee-length tan boots complement the plain white shirt with her hair open in the photo. She seemed extremely excited while talking about her debut with the photographer.

Reaction to Tara Sutaria's debut photo in the calendar

As soon as Tara shared the photo, her fans flooded the comments section with all things nice. Some of the comments on Tara Sutaria's recent photoshoot read, "omg", "wow", "Dead" and "what a woman". Some fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Tara's debut picture with Dabboo Ratnani.

A sneak peek into Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Recently, Tara shared a picture of herself posing at home for a photoshoot. She wore a lehenga which was delivered to her residence by a known fashion brand. Her blouse had a plunged neckline with ruffled sleeves. She accessorised it with heavy earrings and a flower gajra.

She also shared a few pictures of her grandmother and her mother on Mother's day. In the first two photos, Tara's grandmother posed like a professional actor. Her mother in the third photo seemed all glammed up in the 80s. Tara thanked them for being her best friends and her favourite women. She added, "For showing us what equality is really about, for always initiating conversations very few kids can have with their families, for being the funniest, warmest, most chic and generous people I have ever known." Here are Tara Sutaria's photos from her Instagram.

Image: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

