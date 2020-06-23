Tara Sutaria Misses Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna As She Enjoys Sunset From Balcony

Tara Sutaria has been spending her time at home amid COVID-19 lockdown by adoring sunsets in the evening. The actor recently posted a video where she was seen enjoying the sunset in her balcony. A beautiful statue and big plants in her balcony just made the view of sunset even more eye-pleasing. Tara Sutaria also tagged her friends in the video.

Tara Sutaria has been enjoying the view but also misses the company of her friends. She tagged Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s sister. She also tagged her friends Isha Goraksha and Kimberly Alvares. Take a look at the post.

In the recent past, Tara Sutaria welcomed a new member to her family, Bailey, and has shared the most adorable pictures of the five-month-old Beagle through her Instagram handle. The little pet is apparently named by Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain as she acknowledged it in response to his comments for the post. She captioned the pictures of the latest addition to her family as, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!!" She also tagged her sister Pia Sutaria and rumoured beau Aadar Jain.

Among those who congratulated her and showered love on the dog was Aadar who gave her pet a name. He named her Bailey. Reacting to it, Tara replied: “@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he’s doing.” Aadar had written: “Welcome home Bailey!” Tara’s sister, sharing the same set of pictures, had written on Instagram: “Welcome home I love you way too much already!”

Earlier this week, Tara Sutaria had also shared pictures of the shiny new customised dog collar that Aadar Jain had gifted her for Bailey. Aadar had commented on it saying that he hopes 'she likes the name too'. The actor seems to be obsessing over Bailey and has been sharing adorable pictures of her through her stories. She also shared a picture of her dog sleeping in her bed near the balcony. She wrote, "nap time for Bailey".

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Bollywood stars have been busy with their pets while under lockdown. Be it Neetu Kapoor welcoming a new pet or Alia Bhatt spending time with her cat, the stars have been giving glimpses of how they have been spending time with their pets. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha was also seen enjoying with her pet on her terrace.

