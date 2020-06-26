Tara Sutaria Nails Her Deleted Monologue From 'Student Of The Year 2' In This Video, Watch

Tara Sutaria made an impressive debut with the film Student Of The Year 2 wherein she was seen opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The actor has also catapulted herself into the league of one of the most sought-after gen-next celebs. Be it for her good looks, impressive sartorial choices, or commendable singing skills, fans often go gaga over Tara. Recently one of the fan clubs of the actor shared a video wherein Tara can be seen delivering a deleted monologue of hers from the movie, Student Of The Year 2.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Posts A Childhood Pic Of Her Distracted Self; Can't Decide Whom To Blame

Tara Sutaria delivers her deleted monologue from Student Of The Year 2

The video has Tara Sutaria delivering the dialogue effortlessly from one of her media interactions. She can be seen saying, 'Omelet se leke Hamlet tak, Pendrive se leke Long drive tak, Pasta se leke insta tak, life ne hamare saath bohot kuch share kiya hai.' Someone can also be heard complimenting Tara and hailing her as the 'monologue queen' in the background as she delivers the dialogue. Take a look at Tara's lovely video as she says her deleted monologue.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Shares Pic With Goofy Expression, Calls It Her 'Beta Ji Shaadi Kab Hai' Face

Tara Sutaria's next venture: Tadap

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the drama flick Marjaavaan with actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh, which released last year. The movie was touted to be a dramatic love story and Tara's chemistry with Sidharth was very much adored by fans in the film. The actor also portrayed the role of a mute girl in the movie. Before this movie, she was also seen in short roles in TV shows like The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Tadap. The movie is touted to be a romantic action thriller which will be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tadap is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100 and will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. The movie will have some soundtracks composed by Pritam and other music composers.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria & Nargis Fakhri Amongst Actors Who Were Part Of '#blackoutuesday'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.