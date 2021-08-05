Tara Sutaria Pens A Love Note For Birthday Beau Aadar Jain, Calls Him Her 'light'

Young love is blooming in Bollywood as Student of the Year 2 Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain celebrate the latter's birthday together. The actors, who do not shy away from publicly flaunting their relationship, had a sweet Interaction on social media. Check out the young actor's loving note on Aadar's birthday.

Tara Sutaria's doting wish to Aadar Jain

Celebrating his 27th birthday on August 5, Aadar Jain received heaps of wishes from celebrities and fans alike. However, Tara Sutaria's loving wish is making headlines as netizens could not stop swooning over the love note. Sharing a shirtless picture of Jain in bed, Sutaria called him 'My light' and wrote, 'Happy birthday, my light🖤 🌊🏖'.

Aadar Jain was quick to reply in the comment section. Calling Sutaria 'Sunshine girl', Jain wrote, 'I love you sunshine girl☀️🖤'. Netizens flooded the comment section with compliments for the young couple as one commenter, 'so sweet'. Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani also wished Aadar Jain on his birthday under Tara Sutaria's Instagram post.

More Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship

Even though they have confirmed their relationship publicly, the couple keeps details of their love lives private from the media. Tara Sutaria made their relationship official a year ago on Jain's 26th birthday by sharing his picture with the caption, 'Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain'.

Their love is evident to the fans as they are spotted together on several occasions by the paparazzi and even under each other's comment section showing love and support. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jain opened about his equation with the 25-year-old actor calling her a 'very special person' to him.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain on the work front

The young actors are still in the early stages of their Bollywood with only a handful of successful movies to their names. Sutaria made her debut in 2019 in Student of the Year 2 after working as a child actor, on other hand, Aadar Jain was recently seen in the adventure drama, Hello Charlie. Sutaria is currently busy shooting for her forthcoming drama thriller Ek Villain 2.

