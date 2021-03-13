Tara Sutaria Raises The Temperature With Her New Photoshoot; View Picture

Actor Tara Sutaria has a busy year ahead with the releases of her upcoming film Tadap and the shooting of Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. She took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture of herself taking time off from work with a new photoshoot as she attempts to "catch the sunlight". The photo taken by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani features her in a bronze dress-wearing minimal makeup with nude lipstick. She is seen kneeling down and resting her hands on her thighs as she soaks in the beauty of the sunlight. Take a look at the picture and what fans and celebs reacted to it below.

Tara Sutaria wraps up filming for Sajid Nadiadwala's Tadap

The Student Of The Year 2 actor recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming film Tadap, which also co-stars Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, in his acting debut. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, with music composed by Pritam. Tadap is an official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starred Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. It will be released theatrically on September 24, 2021. Tara Sutaria shared the film's poster on her Instagram writing, "Yeh pyaar ki #Tadap ab anjaam tak le jayegi.. Experience the magic in #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story Releases in cinemas on September 24, 2021". Take a look at the poster below.

Tara Sutaria to star in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns

Tara Sutaria recently announced that she would be a part of Mohit Suri's long-awaited sequel to Ek Villain (2014) titled Ek Villain Returns. She recently took to Instagram to announce the 'mahurat' signifying the commencement of shooting for the film. The first scene was reportedly shot between John Abraham and Disha Patani, who has been paired together for the flick. The film will also star Arjun Kapoor. Tara captioned the picture, "We’re all set for some villainy.. You ready? #EkVillainReturns". Take a look at the picture here.

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with the sitcom Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the Disney Channel sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie (2013). She garnered popularity after starring in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. In 2019, she played a mute girl in the film Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh and also featured in the music video Masakali 2.0 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

