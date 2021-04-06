Tara Sutaria Redefines 'fever' In Latest Photoshoot, Beau Aadar Jain Has This To Say

Actor Tara Sutaria has made her fans drool over her looks in her recent photoshoot. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle. The Marjaavaan actor was seen posing in a crop top for the photographer Rahul Jhangiani. A flood of comments reached the photo as soon as the Student of the Year 2 actor posted it. The post also caught the attention of her boyfriend Aadar Jain who was seen drooling over the photo.

Tara Sutaria's fever

The Marjaavaan actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from her recent photoshoot. The actor posed for the celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani and was styled by Meagan Concessio. The actor also tagged Sourav Roy and Shraddha Inder Mehta for her hair and makeup. In the caption, tara Sutaria wrote 'FeverðŸ–¤ðŸ¤'.

Tara Sutaria's photos usually see her beau Aadar Jain's comments. In the latest picture, actor Aadar Jain wrote 'You give me' and then added a 'black heart' emoticon. Designer Arpita Mehta also commented with 'fire' emojis on Tara Sutaria's photo.

Fans who are always drooling over Tara Sutaria's photos could not keep calm this time either. A plethora of comments reached the post within a few minutes. The post has thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her fans and followers. One of the fans commented 'What's the temperature of the fever?'. Many others reacted with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis.

More photos from the shoot

A few days earlier, Tara posted a different photo from the shoot. The actor captioned the photo with the lyrics from the song Tea For Two by Doris Day. The actor wrote 'Picture me upon your knee, with tea for two and two for tea'.

Her beau Aadar Jain never fails to praise Tara. The actor commented with 'ðŸ¤¤ðŸ–¤' on Tara's photo. The photographer of the shoot also commented with 'fire' emojis.

Tara Sutaria's work front

Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with Disney India's Big Bada Boom in 2010. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The actor also appeared in the film Marjaavaan with Siddharth Malhotra. The actor would soon be appearing in the film Tadap with debutant Ahan Shetty. The film is set to release on September 24, 2021.

The actor will also appear in the upcoming film Ek Villain 2. It is the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain. The film also cast John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patni in the lead roles. The film is set to release on February 11, 2022.

