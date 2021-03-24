Tara Sutaria Rejoices As Beau Aadar Jain Adds A Caption 'at Long Last', See Post

After dropping the trailer of his upcoming film, Hello Charlie, actor Aadar Jain is now gearing up for the promotion of the film. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor took to his Instagram space to share a slew of stunning photographs of himself. Upon seeing the post, girlfriend Tara Sutaria went gaga over it gushing about the caption of the post.

Aadar Jain’s promotional photoshoot

In the post shared by him, Aadar can be seen donning a dark blue loose shirt featuring a striped border. He paired his look with brown pants and white sneakers. The Hello Charlie star went on to strike multiple poses for the camera while sharing a warm contagious smile. He shared the post saying, “Let the promos beginnn! #Hello Charlie”. Check out the post shared by him below:

Tara Sutaria’s comment

As soon as the post caught the attention of girlfriend Tara Sutaria, she gushed about the caption written by beau Aadar. She responded to the post saying, “At long last! We have a caption”. Here’s taking a quick look at the comment of the actor:

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have filled his comment with heaps of praises for Aadar. While some said that he is looking ‘good’ in the photographs, on the other hand, many called him ‘cute’. The post is flooded with fire and red heart emoticons. Take a look at it here:

About Hello Charlie

The trailer of Aadar Jain’s Hello Charlie was released yesterday by the actor himself. Apart from Jain, the movie features Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav amongst others in pivotal roles. Going by the trailer, the movie appears to a slapstick comedy that explores the special bond of a man and a Gorilla. The trailer begins by showcasing a plane crash that leads a captured gorilla to escape from a cage. Soon audiences are introduced to a con man (Played by Jackie Shroff) and the main protagonist Charlie. The entire trailer is filled with comic one-liners that take audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Watch the Hello Charlie trailer here:

(Promo Image Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.