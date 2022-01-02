Tara Sutaria Rings In 2022 With Beau Aadar Jain; Shares Glimpse Of Their Rooftop Dinner

From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Bollywood couples rang in New Year 2022 in their own special ways. Tara Sutaria also gave fans a peek into her New Year's eve, which included a cosy romantic dinner with beau Aadar Jain. The duo, who is often spotted together at the Kapoor family gatherings, chose to spend the night at home, under the "sky and stars".

Tara quipped that there's nothing better than spending the time with "those you love and hold close", while Aadar shared a close up of their dinner setup and raised a toast to 2022. The Student of the Year 2 actor has been dating Aadar for over two years now, and occasionally treats fans with adoration posts for the latter.

Tara Sutaria- Aadar Jain celebrate New Year 2022 together

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tara shared a glimpse of their rooftop candlelight dinner, which was decked with fine cutlery and two glasses of wine. For the caption, she wrote, "NYE dinner at home with the sky and stars. Nothing better than to be with those you love and hold close. Happy New Year, all! May the good times never cease and the world be happy and healthy again” followed by a heart emoticon. Aadar also shared a similar picture and wrote, “Here’s to love, happiness and good health”. Take a look.

Just a week before, the Tadap star showered love on her partner by uploading an appreciation post for him. Tara dropped a photo of Aadar and in the caption, used the word 'my' along with a home emoji. Aadar responded to the post and mentioned,"'you're mine" along with the same emoji as well as a heart emoji.

In an earlier conversation with the Hindustan Times, Aadar mentioned that Tara is someone who is 'very, very special' to him. He quipped that they make each other really happy and people shower a lot of love on them.

On the work front, Tara is gearing up for the Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie will witness a theatrical release on July 8, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AADAR JAINN)