Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action movie Tadap alongside Ahan Shetty. The movie will mark Ahan's debut in Bollywood and is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100. In a recent interaction with Republic World, Tara opened up about her upcoming movie and revealed that Tadap was not a 'typical love story'. She further mentioned what attracted her to the script of the movie.

Tara Sutaria on movie 'Tadap'

Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic action, as the movie inches closer to the release date the actor revealed that Tadap was not a 'typical love story'. The actor said, "Milan sir actually told me to watch the original film first to see if I liked the story. I thought the story was the different and very unusual story, it was surprising and not the typical love story. I also loved the female character and I loved how Milan sir wanted to adapt the movie for the Hindi speaking audience."

The actor also spoke about director Milan Luthria's previous works and said, "I loved the movies that he had made before, I absolutely loved his movie The Dirty Picture, I knew we were in good hands."

'Tadap'

Tadap is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 3, 2021. Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. Ahan Shetty is set to play the role of Ishana while Tara will play the role of Ramisa. The movie depicts an intense love story between two star crossed lovers.

Meanwhile, Tara will next be seen in the action-thriller film Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The actor revealed she will be lending her voice to several songs in the movie. The film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on July 8, 2022. She will also be seen in the romantic action film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria)