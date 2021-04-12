Tara Sutaria Shares A Hilarious New Post Showing Fans Her 'double Chin'; See Picture

Tara Sutaria recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle with a funny caption about her "double chin". In the photo, the actor can be seen on set for a shoot getting her makeup done. Tara flaunts a goofy expression on her face while wearing a black top with a white neckline and blue jeans in the photo. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Me being me Hiii double chin(s)". Incidentally, she also shared the same image on her Instagram story. The actor simply wrote "Well helloooo double chins" in the photo on her Instagram story. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Tara Sutaria's photos

Tara Sutaria's photos often prompt a number of responses from her doting fans. Many of Tara's fans left comments on the recent photo saying how cute she looks. Tara's friend, Sanjana Rishi, also dropped a comment responding to the actor's caption with a "WHERE" asking about where she thought her double chin was, to which Sutaria responded with a hilarious comment about how she even has names for her "double chins".

Many fans left comments simply laughing at Tara's caption while others left comments laughing at her expression in the photo. Other fans left comments mentioning how the actor simply does not have a "double chin" while some only left heart and kiss emojis for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Tara Sutaria's Instagram post below.

A look at upcoming Tara Sutaria's movies

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in the teen romantic drama film Student of the Year 2 alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. Tara will next be seen in the romantic action drama film, Tadap, along with Ahan Shetty. The film is scheduled to release on September 24, 2021. The actor will also reunite with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, for Heropanti 2. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Tara will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Ek Villain Returns, along with actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2021.

Promo Image source - Tara Sutaria's Instagram

