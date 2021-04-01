Tara Sutaria Shares A Video Of Dancing And 'improvising On Set', Fans Call Her 'princess'

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria might only be a couple of films old in the industry but she has won the audience's hearts with her social media posts. Her social media posts often include her behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her time on sets. Recently, the 25-year-od actor took to her Instagram to share a BTS video of her dancing for an upcoming project.

Tara Sutaria's BTS video

In the video, Tara is dancing and twirling around wearing a pair of white ballerina shoes. she is dressed in a pink frilled dress. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. She has a smile on her face throughout the clip. Her crew of the project she is working on is also seen standing around her in the video. She captioned the post by writing, "When you get to improvise on set!"

Tara Sutaria's video garnered a lot of love from her fans and followers. Many have commented using the red heart emoticons while one of her fans called her 'princess' and another wrote that she is looking 'so graceful'. See their reactions below:

Prior to this video, Tara shared a photo of her from her recent photoshoot, dressed in ethnic wear. She looked stunning in a purple pleated lehenga and designer blouse. Her look was accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings, a necklace and bangles. The picture was clicked against a backdrop of a garden. She simply captioned this post by using a couple of sparkling emoticons. Her fans could not stop gushing and showered praises on her look. One of them called her 'barbie doll' while another commented by saying 'gorgeous.

Recently, Tara Sutaria's beau Aadar Jain opened up about their relationship. According to a report by Hindustan Times, he said that Tara is 'very special' to him. He also went on to say that they hang out a lot and also give happiness to each other. The actor often shares adorable pictures with Tara on his social media.

On Tara Sutaria's work front:

Tara is next going to be seen in the action romantic drama film Tadap. This film marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100. Tadap is a Milan Luthria directorial and slated to hit theatres on September 24, 2201.

