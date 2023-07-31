Tara Sutaria Shares BTS Pics With Disha Patani, John Abraham As EK Villain Returns Turns 1

Quick links:
On Ek Villain Returns' 1 year anniversary, actress Tara Sutaria shared BTS pictures from the film's shoot.
She shared a photo with her co-stars in the film. Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starred in the romantic thriller.
She also shared still from the film. In the shot, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani could be seen sharing screen space.
In the action thriller film, Tara Sutaria played the romantic love interest of Arjun Kapoor's character, Gautam Mehra.
She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the director Mohit Suri and co-actor Arjun Kapoor.
The movie was released in 2022 and was a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.
In the film, Tara Sutaria played the role of singer Aarvi Malhotra. Her character struggles to find a place in the industry. Her biological father refuses to accept her and her mother.