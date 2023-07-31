Last Updated:

Tara Sutaria Shares BTS Pics With Disha Patani, John Abraham As EK Villain Returns Turns 1

Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani starred in lead roles in Ek Villain Returns. After a year of release, Tara has shared unseen photos.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Ek Villain returns
1/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

On Ek Villain Returns' 1 year anniversary, actress Tara Sutaria shared BTS pictures from the film's shoot. 

Ek Villain returns
2/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

She shared a photo with her co-stars in the film. Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham starred in the romantic thriller. 

Ek Villain returns
3/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

She also shared still from the film. In the shot, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani could be seen sharing screen space. 

Ek Villain returns
4/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

In the action thriller film, Tara Sutaria played the romantic love interest of Arjun Kapoor's character, Gautam Mehra. 

Ek Villain returns
5/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the director Mohit Suri and co-actor Arjun Kapoor. 

Ek Villain returns
6/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

The movie was released in 2022 and was a sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. 

Ek Villain returns
7/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

In the film, Tara Sutaria played the role of singer Aarvi Malhotra. Her character struggles to find a place in the industry. Her biological father refuses to accept her and her mother.  

Ek Villain returns
8/8
Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Ek Villain Returns was released in theatres on 29 July 2022 and did not receive critical or commercial success.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Sonu Nigam turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh attend singer's birthday bash

Sonu Nigam turns 50; Jeetendra, Rahul Vaidya, Mika Singh attend singer's birthday bash
King of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu: Malayalam Films releasing in August 2023

King of Kotha, Jailer, Pappachan Olivilaanu: Malayalam Films releasing in August 2023
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com