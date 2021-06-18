Tara Sutaria Shares BTS Video With Dabboo Ratnani As They Get Goofy After Calendar Shoot

Tara Sutaria made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. The actor on June 18 took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her shoot. Tara Sutaria reposted Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram reel. In the boomerang video, Tara Sutaria and Dabboo Ratnani are seen posing with a grey background. The duo happily lifts their foot and poses for the camera as they wrap up the photo shoot. Tara Sutaria's Instagram story was shared with dancing and a white heart emoticon.

Tara Sutaria was spotted donning an oversized white shirt with knee-high boots. Dabboo Ratnani shared the video with the caption, "After A Rockin’ Shoot, Ya Just Gotta Put On Your Boots & Dance Away!". Tara Sutaria also commented a slew of emoticons sharing her excitement.

Tara Sutaria in Dabboo Ratnani calendar 2021

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle on June 14 to post a picture of hers from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar shoot. In the picture, Tara Sutaria was seen posing with a grey background. The actor wore a white t-shirt and added a pop of colour with tan coloured boots. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Here it is!!! My debut shot for the #dabbooratnanicalendar2021". Fans in huge numbers flooded the comments section with all things nice.

Along with Tara Sutaria in the Daboo Ratnani calendar, the 2021 edition also features Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, and several other celebrities. Sunny Leone donned nothing but a hat for her Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar look. The actor stripped down and is seen posing with an oversized hat and stilettos. She was seen posing by leaning against a pillar as she completed her look with minimal makeup. Vicky Kaushal also posted his picture from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. The actor was seen posing while sitting on a chair. Flaunting his tattoo and a jacket in his hand, he looked away from the camera. Actor Vijay Deverakonda also made his debut in the Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar. The actor posted his picture calling him the beast boy as he posed on a bike in a black and white picture.

